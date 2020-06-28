Traders Purchase High Volume of Big Lots Call Options (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,596 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,291 call options.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIG. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Big Lots by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Big Lots by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Big Lots by 8.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

