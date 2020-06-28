Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:CHAD)

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,473 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,520% compared to the average daily volume of 44 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth $1,142,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth $478,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth $466,000.

CHAD opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $32.83.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.