Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Gap Down to $24.67

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.31, but opened at $24.67. Translate Bio shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 383,292 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 859.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 40,086 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $791,698.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Translate Bio by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.