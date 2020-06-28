Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Receives Buy Rating from Eight Capital

Eight Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a C$77.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

TSE TSU opened at C$57.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.19. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$26.52 and a 12-month high of C$61.36. The firm has a market cap of $493.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$38.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 3.3800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director Robert Edward Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at C$1,657,188.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

