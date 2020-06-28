Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,752 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $691.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.