Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 10,807 Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,807 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,636,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 75,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,632 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 150,213 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $94,713.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at $170,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.