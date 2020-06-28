Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 169.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TrueCar by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 344,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TrueCar by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TrueCar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of TrueCar in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

TrueCar stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.29. TrueCar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.