Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 16,375 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of GameStop worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in GameStop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in GameStop by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period.

GME opened at $4.35 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

