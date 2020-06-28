Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Holdings in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SciPlay by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after buying an additional 379,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SciPlay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SciPlay by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 528,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 394,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 584,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $8,134,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,101,450 shares of company stock worth $15,345,765. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCPL stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. SciPlay Corp has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.53 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, research analysts expect that SciPlay Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SCPL shares. ValuEngine raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised SciPlay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

