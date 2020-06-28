Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCPC. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of TCPC opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.57. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.35%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

