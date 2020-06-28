Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 10,008 Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after acquiring an additional 983,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,972,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 120,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,464,000 after purchasing an additional 469,822 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,321,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

