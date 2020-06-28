Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 17,103 Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Gladstone Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GAIN. National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

GAIN opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $334.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

