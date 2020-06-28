Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,626 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.10% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,041,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,646,000 after buying an additional 682,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,307,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 263,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

AHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Shares of AHT opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.