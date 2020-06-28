Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,054 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 786.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 8X8 by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

In related news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $86,422. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

