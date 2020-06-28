Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $127,000 Position in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,524 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of PC Tel worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PC Tel by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PC Tel by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PC Tel stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. PC Tel Inc has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. PC Tel had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PC Tel Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCTI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on PC Tel from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

