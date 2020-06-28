Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $139,000 Position in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,455 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.17% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FPRX. Wedbush raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.97.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%. Equities analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 293,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

