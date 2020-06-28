Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $85,000 Position in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 328.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,158 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Washington Prime Group worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 117,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 96,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,355,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 181,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Washington Prime Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

WPG stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $156.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Washington Prime Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.69.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.