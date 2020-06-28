Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $91,000 Stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 285.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 75,294 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 225,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,658,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,210,000 after acquiring an additional 52,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NR opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $169.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.01. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

In related news, CFO Gregg Piontek purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,492 shares in the company, valued at $387,333.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,550. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

