Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $103,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $6,077,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

KIM stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

