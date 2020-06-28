Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $159,000 in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Ethan Allen Interiors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

ETH stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $289.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.15. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.95 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,956,894.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

