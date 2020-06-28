Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $79,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 171,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Fred Matera acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RWT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

