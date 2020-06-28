Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $81,000 in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,574,000 after purchasing an additional 353,487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 13.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 185,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ready Capital news, COO Gary Taylor acquired 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $49,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RC. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

RC stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $491.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.91 and a beta of 0.98. Ready Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

