Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $94,000 in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LADR. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 31.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 166.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 108.52 and a quick ratio of 108.52.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. Research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

