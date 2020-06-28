Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $97,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $3,447,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth $81,696,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 710.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eight Capital cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $972,994.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,515,127 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 687,377 shares of company stock worth $5,471,842. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $7.95 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.31.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

