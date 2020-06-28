Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $130,000 Investment in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.14% of Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Express by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Express by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Express by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Express by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get Express alerts:

Shares of EXPR opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.44 million. Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.