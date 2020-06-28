Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 9,272 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 444,246 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 892,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 112.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 42,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 377.8% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 652,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 515,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

