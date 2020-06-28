Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,351,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 108.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 17.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 31.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,566,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 371,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 47.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 441,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.