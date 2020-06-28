Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 12,396 Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

