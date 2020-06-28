Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 15,488 Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dana by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 292,769 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dana by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,536,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 420,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Dana by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 655,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

