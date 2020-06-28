Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 15,554 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,554 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 883,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 468,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 49.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 457,101 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 418,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $2,549,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,569.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

