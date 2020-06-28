Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,424 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,684 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $20,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 68,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.