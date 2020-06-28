Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,681 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,855,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 111,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 74,482 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 170,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 347,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $635.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.31.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.90 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

