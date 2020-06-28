Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104,005 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 92,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

BCRX stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.66% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. Research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

