Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,502 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 93,184 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 68.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $24.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

In other Peabody Energy news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $37,454.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

