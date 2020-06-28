Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 10,600 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 47.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,291,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 736,197 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 2,286.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 734,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 703,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 407,407 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.55. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

NX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

