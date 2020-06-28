Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 24,339 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,339 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cloudera by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudera by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cloudera by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,294,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 447,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $3,775,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,253,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,737 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLDR opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Cloudera Inc has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLDR. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

