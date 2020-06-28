Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 3,459 Shares of Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Pico worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PICO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pico by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pico in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pico by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pico in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pico by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PICO opened at $8.06 on Friday. Pico Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $151.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Pico had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric H. Speron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $38,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,716.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

