Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 40,851 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,851 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of AdvanSix worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 35,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

ASIX stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AdvanSix Inc has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $302.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.70 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdvanSix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

