Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 4,518 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Unifi worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $45,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,145.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $36,736.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,865 shares of company stock valued at $255,136. 25.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

UFI opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $216.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Unifi had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

