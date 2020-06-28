Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 4,728 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 78,716 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HT. DA Davidson raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

In related news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 508,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,938.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,704 shares in the company, valued at $23,890.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 171,227 shares of company stock worth $949,923. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HT opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $209.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.27.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.