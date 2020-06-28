Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 80,173 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 80,173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after buying an additional 9,210,804 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $902,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,576 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,612,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,517,000 after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

