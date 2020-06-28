Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOBC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 324,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AOBC. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.68. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,914 shares of company stock worth $333,641. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

