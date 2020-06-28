Tudor Pickering & Holt Reaffirms Sell Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Tudor Pickering & Holt restated their sell rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$24.72 on Thursday. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$13.24 and a twelve month high of C$60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.79. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methanex news, Director Nojan Abrary bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,642.80.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

