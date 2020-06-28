Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,702,000 after purchasing an additional 872,584 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 744,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 226,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.