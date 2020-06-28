Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Mantech International worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mantech International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,337,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 144.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 253,671 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter worth about $17,485,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mantech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,290,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 5,316.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 155,189 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mantech International stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Mantech International Corp has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MANT. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mantech International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

