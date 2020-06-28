Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.16% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $30.70 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 91.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

