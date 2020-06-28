Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $5,166,078.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,713,425.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,117,218.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,172 shares of company stock valued at $19,447,802 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACAD opened at $47.93 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

