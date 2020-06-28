Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 101,700 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 101,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRC stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average of $105.03.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

