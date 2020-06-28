Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 1,291 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.05% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

NYSE:WDR opened at $14.72 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

WDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.