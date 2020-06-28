Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,071 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of Amalgamated Bank worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAL stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $399.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

